Governor Lujan Grisham signs budget bills with line-item vetoes

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed three budget and capital outlay bills into law with targeted line-item vetoes, ensuring responsible fiscal management while funding essential services and infrastructure projects across New Mexico.

The governor’s line-item vetoes reflect her concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability, implementation timelines, or alignment with the administration’s strategic priorities.

“These appropriations bills represent significant investments in New Mexico’s future, from education and healthcare to critical infrastructure,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The targeted line-item vetoes were necessary to maintain fiscal responsibility while ensuring that we fund our highest-priority projects and initiatives.”

The bills signed with line-item vetoes include:

  • HB 002: General Appropriation Act Of 2025 
  • HB 450: Capital Outlay Projects 
  • SB 425: Capital Outlay Reauthorizations

Detailed information on the vetoes, including line-item vetoes, are posted on the Secretary of State’s website in messages here:
https://www.sos.nm.gov/legislation-and-lobbying/signed-chaptered-bills/2025-legislation/

