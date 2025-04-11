SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will lead an economic development delegation to Singapore and Japan starting tomorrow.

The trade mission aims to strengthen business ties, promote New Mexico’s leadership in advanced energy technologies and computing, and explore natural gas export opportunities.

“This mission represents a tremendous opportunity to showcase New Mexico’s energy innovation and advanced technology sectors to key international partners,” Lujan Grisham said. “We’re focusing on creating jobs and attracting investment to our state while strengthening relationships with companies already doing business in New Mexico.”

Rob Black, New Mexico’s Economic Development Director, and Caroline Buerkle, deputy chief operating officer in the Office of the Governor, will join Lujan Grisham on the trade mission. The trip is being paid for by The New Mexico Partnership.

In Singapore, the governor will meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss economic partnerships and opportunities for foreign direct investment in New Mexico. The New Mexico delegation will also meet with the chair of Temasek Holdings, which has investments in New Mexico’s border region. The Singapore portion of the trip will also include an energy roundtable with industry leaders and a tour of innovative infrastructure projects.

In Japan, Lujan Grisham will meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss energy and technology partnerships. The schedule includes a briefing at the U.S. Embassy, a technology and energy roundtable, and meetings with Japan’s premier energy policy experts.

The U.S. Ambassador to Japan will host a reception for Lujan Grisham.

The governor is scheduled to return to the United States on April 29, when she will join the New Mexico Amigos, a group of civic leaders, for meetings in Los Angeles before returning to New Mexico.