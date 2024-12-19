City of Boston Celebrates Groundbreaking at Ryan Playground in Charlestown

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday joined Charlestown Little League, Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett, City Councilor Gabriella Coletta Zapata, State Representative Dan Ryan, and Charlestown community members for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Playground. The $25 million climate resilient project will bring renovations to this Charlestown park including a flood prevention berm with an exciting new play area and waterfront promenade, upgrades to athletic fields, and many other improvements.

“We’re excited for these renovations for Ryan Playground that will keep this park as a treasured green space for Charlestown’s families for generations to come, and protect our community from the impacts of climate change,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Renovations include new natural grass little league fields and multi-use fields designed to support baseball, softball, soccer, and other sports. A refurbished street hockey rink named in honor of Bryan McGonagle will provide a dedicated space for year-round play, while a new colorful children’s play area will include equipment for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds, featuring a splash pad and sensory play. Plans also include space for community gathering and active recreation, including a fishing spot and terraced seating. Equipment storage, batting cages, a press box, athletic lighting, and shaded dugouts will make Ryan Playground a premier destination for sports.

The waterfront promenade and play area will be built atop a 6-foot flood barrier berm that will prevent flooding caused by rising sea levels and storm surges. The berm will be filled with lightweight fill, a recycled glass material, and hundreds of narrow stone columns that will stabilize the structure. Areas of the park will also be elevated by two feet to further safeguard against extreme weather. Ryan Playground improvements are a realization of Climate Ready Boston’s coastal resilience plans for all 47 miles of Boston’s coastlines including projects like McConnell Park in Dorchester, Martin’s Park on the Fort Point Channel, and Langone Park in the North End.

122 new trees will be planted complementing the 28 mature trees preserved from the existing site. In addition to shaded seating, water fountains, and splash pad, these plantings will provide cooling during hot summer days and help mitigate the urban heat island effect.

“This groundbreaking marks another milestone in Boston’s journey toward a more climate-resilient future,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “By integrating flood protection and sustainable design into spaces that promote recreation and community connection, we’re safeguarding Charlestown while enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Projects like this embody the City’s commitment to building climate-ready neighborhoods that are vibrant, inclusive, and prepared for the challenges of the future.”

Improvements to Ryan Playground were designed by Weston and Sampson Engineering, Inc and phase one construction, including initial excavation and subgrade work, will be completed by Unified Construction. With a $6.6 million budget from the City of Boston’s Capital Budget, this marks the first step in a transformative redevelopment. The full scope of the project represents a $25 million investment, funded by $18 million from the City of Boston’s Capital Budget, $1 million from Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds, and $6 million from the Charlestown Community Impact Fund.

"We’re thrilled to break ground on this transformative project at Ryan Playground,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Liza Meyer. “With designs that bring together climate resilience, active recreation, and community gathering spaces, we are proud to be building a park that will serve Charlestown families and visitors of all ages for generations to come.”

The design process for Ryan Playground was shaped by community feedback with support from Charlestown Youth Sports Association, Charlestown Little League, and Charlestown Mothers Association as well as the Mystic River Watershed Association. Residents expressed strong support for both passive and active recreation areas and spaces that accommodate multi-generational activities. There was also a clear desire for more gathering spaces beyond athletic facilities and an emphasis on preserving waterfront views of the Mystic River.

“I’m excited to be celebrating the groundbreaking of Ryan Playground in Charlestown,” said Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1). “Ryan Playground is an example of the necessary climate-resilient projects to enhance our climate resiliency and protect our residents and vital infrastructure from the threats posed by climate change. It will serve as an outdoor space for recreation and connection, ensuring a greener and more resilient future for all Boston residents.”

“I want to thank Mayor Wu for her continued investment in Charlestown,” said State Representative Dan Ryan. “The Parks department is an integral partner in creating, preserving, and enhancing open spaces and playing fields in our urban neighborhoods. This project will allow generations to continue to hear the crack of a Little League bat…memories that last a lifetime.”

“The Ryan Fields and Playground have been a vital part of the Charlestown community for decades,” said Josh Bresler, President of Charlestown Little League. “The entire Charlestown baseball community couldn’t be more excited about these improvements and what they will mean for the more than 300 families that rely on them. We are grateful to Parks and the City of Boston for the continued investment in our programs and all the valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship and courage these improvements will facilitate for our young players.”

Initial construction will start with excavation and subgrade work this winter, and the park construction will start in spring 2025, lasting approximately 18 months.

