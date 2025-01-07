Keith Paul Phillip Shares the Power of Reflection in a Poignant Poetry Collection

“Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste” invites readers to explore self-discovery and transformation through poetry.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a writing hobby spanning over three decades, Keith Paul Phillip is ready to share his poetic insights with the world in his deeply evocative new collection, “ Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste .” This work is a journey into the heart of self-reflection—using poetry as a medium to transcend the boundaries of art, philosophy, and spirituality.At the core of “Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste” lies a call to pause and consider one’s own internal landscape. Through bold, abstract thoughts and heartfelt expression, Phillip invites readers to confront the unpredictable nature of life and embrace the potential for growth and change. For him, poetry becomes not just an art form but a window into personal transformation, where the unpredictable becomes a platform for inspiration.A lifelong student of religion, philosophy, and art, Phillip has always believed in the power of ideas to shape the world. Included in “Marquis Who’s Who in America,” Phillip’s creative endeavors extend beyond poetry to the world of sports, symmetric arts, and inventions. Phillip also has a charitable institution, Shriners Children Charity Donation, where he contributes to his community.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste” is a compelling invitation to explore the inner workings of the human experience and the uncharted territories of the soul. Through his raw, reflective verses, Keith Paul Phillip encourages readers to slow down, embrace the unknown, and trust the power of their own potential.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

