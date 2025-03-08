James B. Read Launches “Curiosity, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder” at London Book Fair 2025

Discover the epic saga of European expansion through the eyes of a sailor at The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into the fast-paced world of maritime history with James B. Read’s gripping historical adventure book, “ Curiosity, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder : The European Expansion, 15th to 20th Century,” launching at the 2025 London Book Fair. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 11, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at stand location #6F101, hosted by The Reading Glass Books.This captivating narrative offers a thrilling exploration of the European expansion—revealing the dark and often dangerous realities behind the world’s great adventures. From the quest for trade monopolies to the brutal confrontations between empires, Read’s work brings history to life through the eyes of a sailor caught in the midst of discovery, war, and murder.Through engaging storytelling, Read tackles questions like: Was Marco Polo’s tale of China real? Did Prince Henry the Navigator single-handedly set the stage for global exploration? Why did the Portuguese Empire collapse so swiftly? How did an Egyptian scientist determine the Earth’s circumference long before Christ? The book also sheds light on lesser-known historical figures, including a one-eyed, one-armed British admiral who thwarted Napoleon’s invasion plans.In addition to the gripping historical narrative, “Curiosity, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder” offers a themed travelogue that weaves in Read’s own personal adventures, providing inspiration for his exploration of history. This second section takes readers on a boots-on-the-ground journey through the places that shaped this story of exploration and conquest.Embark on an unforgettable journey of curiosity, adventure, and discovery.Event Details:When: Tuesday, March 11, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

