Author Maureen Anne Meehan Launches Gripping Thrillers “Gilgo Beach” and “Fox Hollow Farm” at London Book Fair 2025

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An intense literary experience awaits as Maureen Anne Meehan launches her captivating novels “Gilgo Beach” and “Fox Hollow Farm” at the 2025 London Book Fair. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at RGB’s stand location #6F101.In “Gilgo Beach,” Meehan takes readers on a pulse-pounding journey into the chilling world of the Gilgo Beach serial killings. The investigation began in 2010 when the remains of several victims, mostly young women working as sex workers, were found near Gilgo Beach, New York. The story unfolds as Rex Huermann, a 60-year-old architect, is arrested and charged with multiple murders. As the case intensifies, FBI profiler John Douglas enlists Mary MacIntosh to help uncover further victims of this brutal killer. This high-stakes hunt brings shocking revelations, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as they follow MacIntosh’s pursuit of justice.In “Fox Hollow Farm,” Meehan dives into the eerie tale of a quiet suburban neighborhood in Westfield, Indiana, where a farm once known for its paranormal activity is revealed to be the burial ground of several young gay men. The discovery of the remains leads to the arrest of Herbert “Herb” Baumeister, a married father of three, who has been secretly murdering young men for years. As the investigation deepens, connections to the unsolved I-70 murders emerge, leaving readers gripped by the unsettling truth behind the killings.Join Maureen Anne Meehan with The Readings Glass Books at the London Book Fair to explore the twisted realities of these two riveting novels filled with suspense, intrigue, and dark secrets.Event Details:When: Wednesday, March 12, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

