David Pinkston Shares Insights in New Book at London Book Fair 2025

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Pinkston launches his thought-provoking new book, “ To Open One's Eyes: Untaught Mysteries of the Holy Bible ,” at the 2025 London Book Fair. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, hosted by The Reading Glass Books at stand location #6F101.In “To Open One’s Eyes,” Pinkston presents an eye-opening exploration of biblical scripture, revealing hidden truths that challenge both traditional Christian doctrine and scientific interpretations. Using the King James Version of the Bible, Pinkston looks into long-overlooked scriptures and brings to light a hidden prophecy that provides a precise timeline for the life and departure of Jesus Christ. He also presents a bold analysis of the misinterpreted arrival of the “prince of the world,” expanding the reader’s understanding of biblical prophecy and spirituality.Pinkston’s book aims to inspire open-minded readers to engage deeply with the Holy Bible and its living truths, providing clarity on God’s presence, power, and divinity as outlined in scripture. This fresh, sometimes controversial perspective invites readers to challenge their assumptions and deepen their relationship with God through the scriptures.With “To Open One’s Eyes,” Pinkston offers a significant reading experience for those eager to discover new layers of understanding within Christianity, faith, and biblical prophecy. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with a book that pushes the boundaries of conventional religious thought.Event Details:When: Thursday, March 13, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

