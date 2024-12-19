CT DoAg Encourages Owners to Help Keep Pets Safe and Healthy During Winter Holidays 7 Action Steps to Enjoy the Cold Weather and Festivities

Press Releases

CT DoAg Encourages Owners to Help Keep Pets Safe and Healthy During Winter Holidays

(HARTFORD, CT) – As you are making a list and checking it twice during your holiday preparations, be sure to include pet safety as a priority. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) reminds owners of steps they can take to help keep pets healthy and safe through the holiday festivities and winter weather.

“As the holiday season brings families and friends together to celebrate, many of us include our beloved pets in the festivities. Being proactive about potential hazards can ensure your pet’s safety and prevent the need for an emergency visit to the veterinary clinic,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Additionally, it’s crucial to be aware of cold weather conditions, as they can pose a risk to pets as well.”

Here are seven tips to keep your pet safe and healthy during the winter holidays:

1. Plan in Advance

Proper Identification and Paperwork: Keeping identification tags and microchips up to date with current contact information will help reunite you with your pet should they become lost. Check with your veterinarian on required documentation and vaccinations if you are traveling out of state.

Emergency Numbers: Know how to reach a 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic and where it’s located before you need it. Keep the Animal Poison Control Helpline number (888-426-4435) handy should your pet ingest something it shouldn’t have.

Commercial Kennels: If you are heading out of town and need to kennel your pet, confirm they are properly licensed in advance. You can do this by visiting elicense.ct.gov click 'Generate Roster(s)', expand 'Agriculture' by clicking '+', select 'Commercial Kennel', scroll to bottom and hit 'Continue', select your file format and hit 'Download'. Review the roster of Commercial Kennels to ensure that yours is listed and in compliance.

2. Beware of Toxic Foods

Onions, garlic, and grapes: These common holiday foods are harmful to pets. Avoid letting your pet sample any leftovers that may contain these ingredients.

Chocolate, nuts, and sweets: These holiday treats are toxic to pets and should be kept out of reach.

Alcohol: Be cautious with cocktails and other beverages – even small amounts of alcohol can be dangerous to pets.

3. Mind the Festive Plants and Holiday Decorations

Poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly: These plants can be toxic to pets if ingested. Keep them well out of reach or avoid them entirely if you have pets that might nibble.

Avoid dangerous ornaments: Ensure that glass, tinsel, or small decorations are out of your pet’s reach. Swallowed items can lead to choking or intestinal blockages.

Watch out for lights: Electrical lights and wires can pose a risk of burns or electric shock if chewed on.

4. Keep Pets Safe from Cold Weather

Know their limits: Cold tolerance varies from pet to pet. Make adjustments depending on their age, health, and type of hair/coat. No pet should be left outdoors for long periods in below-freezing weather.

Bundle them up: Consider a sweater or dog coat for those that seem bothered by the cold weather. Make sure that apparel remains dry and fits well.

Check their paws: After outdoor walks, check your pet’s paws for signs of cold-weather injury or damage.

5. Provide Quiet Spaces for Pets

Holiday stress: Christmas festivities can get loud with music, guests, and celebrations. Set up a quiet, safe space where your pet can retreat if the noise or crowd becomes overwhelming.

Visitors and noise: Ensure that your pet is comfortable with visitors or large crowds. If they are anxious, consider setting up a calm environment away from the hustle and bustle.

6. Monitor Holiday Gift Packaging & Presents

Toxic ribbon or wrapping paper: Don’t allow pets to play with ribbons, bows, or wrapping paper. Offer pet-friendly toys or treats as an alternative.

Check pet-safe toys: If giving your pet a gift, ensure that toys are pet-safe and suitable for their size. Avoid toys with small parts that could be swallowed.

No small gift tags or packaging: Remove all small items, such as gift tags, wire ties, or rubber bands, from gift packaging before giving them to your pet.

7. Check for Winter Hazards Outdoors

Avoid icy sidewalks and frozen waters: Use pet-safe deicers on sidewalks to avoid paw irritation. Stay away from frozen lakes, ponds, and other water to reduce the risk of falling into freezing waters.

Snow and frostbite: Short-haired pets or those with sensitive skin are more prone to frostbite. If your pet stays outdoors for long periods, check them for signs of frostbite or hypothermia, such as shivering or pale skin.

“By taking these precautions, you can help ensure your pets stay safe and comfortable throughout the holiday season and winter months,” said State Veterinarian Thamus Morgan, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “All animals should be current on vaccinations and if additional medications are needed to combat stress and anxiety, consult with your veterinarian on a course of action to make the holidays enjoyable for all.”

