TREC Releases 2024 Year-End Report

The N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice has released its 2024 Year-End Report that highlights the task force's accomplishments in the past year and summarizes the overall progress made in implementing the initial 125 recommendations for reform submitted to Governor Roy Cooper in December 2020.

Per the governor’s mandate, TREC’s focus has been on local law enforcement practices and accountability, violence prevention, judicial system policies and the collection, analysis and display of criminal justice system data. Information in the report released last Thursday includes statewide updates, TREC committee updates, updates from the advisory groups and the work ahead. The report concludes with a status chart of each of the 2020 TREC recommendations.

“Through the dedicated and persistent efforts of TREC members and staff, we have made notable strides towards achieving many of the recommendations, while others face what can seem like insurmountable hurdles,” said TREC co-chairs Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. and Senior Associate Justice Anita Earls in a letter to Cooper. “The most important observation we can share as Co-Chairs is that we must continue this imperative work towards equality. TREC members and committees remain eager to keep working on these issues in collaboration with the multiple stakeholders we have been able to engage in these efforts.”

Accomplishments listed in the report include:

The establishment of the Juvenile Sentence Review Board (JSRB) within the Governor’s Clemency Office.

The launch of a policy within the Department of Adult Correction regarding Victim Offender Dialogues to address harm and promote healing.

Increased funding for local violence prevention initiatives.

Read the full 2024 TREC Year-End Report.