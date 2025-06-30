NCDPS Office of Violence Prevention Releases County Violence Profiles

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Violence Prevention recently released county violence profiles for all 100 North Carolina counties.

The factsheets bring together health and safety data that will inform a public health approach to violence prevention in communities across the state.

“The first step in preventing violence is to understand it,” said OVP Director Siarra Scott. “By pulling together previously siloed data, these factsheets offer local organizations a more comprehensive insight into how violence is impacting communities from both a public health and criminal justice lens. This data can help violence prevention professionals identify the most effective programs and allocate resources intentionally.”

Profiles draw together data from the N.C. Department of Public Safety and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services including:

Violent crime rates, based on National Incident Reporting System, or NIBRS, data compiled by the State Bureau of Investigation and uploaded to the Criminal Justice Analysis Center’s Justice Data Portal.

Violent death demographics and circumstances preceding death, based on the Violent Death Recording System managed by the NC Injury and Violence Prevention Branch of the state Department of Public Health.

Emergency department visits resulting from firearm-related injuries, based on data collected through the North Carolina Disease Event Tracking and Epidemiologic Collection Tool, or NC DETECT.

View additional violence prevention data at ncdps.gov/ovp.​​​​​​​

About the Office of Violence Prevention

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Violence Prevention supports a public health approach to the reduction of violence and firearm misuse across the state. In partnership with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the office serves as a centralized resource for organizations working to reduce violence and address its impact on North Carolina communities.