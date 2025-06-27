ALE Executes Search Warrant on Illegal Alcohol Establishment

New Hill, N.C.

After reports of a hit and run involving an individual leaving the property, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) began an investigation into an illegal business in New Hill. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search on a residence where alcohol beverages were illegally sold.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, ALE, with assistance from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 3800 Old US-1 Hwy, New Hill, NC. This investigation led to the seizure of spiritous liquor, malt beverages, US Currency, drug paraphernalia and four weapons.

“This was a well-coordinated operation that highlighted the strength of our interagency partnership. ALE focused on alcohol enforcement, NC Highway Patrol assisted with traffic safety and Chatham County Code Compliance ensured the search warrant was carried out safely. It’s this kind of teamwork that allows us to tackle problems from every angle and better protect the people we serve,” said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson.

As a result of the investigation, ALE Special Agents charged the following individual:

James Rendell Thomas, 54, of New Hill, has been charged with:

Possess/sell Alcohol for Sale Without ABC Permits (five counts).

Possession of Firearm by Felon (four counts).

Misdemeanor Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for controlled substances.

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia.

