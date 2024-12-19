Maryland State Police Investigating Death in Cecil County

December 19, 2024

(CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Chesapeake City, Maryland.

The deceased is not being identified at this time. Cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on December 18, troopers from the North East barrack responded to the 800 block of Bethel Road for the report of a woman suffering from multiple injuries. Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and transported her to ChristianaCare Union Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region is leading the investigation. Anyone with relevant information to this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain confidential.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov