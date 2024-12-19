Minnesota DNR: Enjoy the ice over the holidays, but check it often (published December 19, 2024)

With fresh snow in many parts of the state, anglers and others recreating on the ice must keep in mind that snow can hinder ice-making and cover up potentially dangerous areas, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In addition, it’s vital people check the ice thickness frequently, and keep in mind the DNR’s ice thickness recommendations, which apply to new, clear ice (double them for white or snow-covered ice):

More than 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.

5-7 inches for a snowmobile or a small ATV.

7-8 inches for a side-by-side ATV.

9-12 inches for a car.

13-17 inches for a truck.

More than 20 inches for a large truck with a wheelhouse shelter.

When measuring the thickness of the ice, measure only the clear ice – not any slush or snow that’s settled on top of it. It’s important to keep in mind, too, that ice thickness and quality can vary even within a small area on the same body of water.

DNR conservation officers report lakes throughout the state are attracting increasing numbers of anglers, and they expect things will be even busier over the holidays. COs continue reminding ice recreationalists of the importance of wearing safety gear such as ice picks and a life jacket or float coat, and to check the ice for themselves – not rely on someone else’s tracks, footprints, or social media post.

“We understand and share in people’s excitement for getting onto the ice and making the most of a short season,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “But there’s nothing good to be gained by pushing the envelope. There are plenty of good ice-fishing opportunities out there, but please check the ice yourself and take our thickness guidelines seriously.”

Every year, unexpected falls through thin ice result in serious injury or death. Checking the ice thickness with a spud bar, auger, or other device is the best way to prevent falling through. Wearing a life jacket or float coat is the best way to avert tragedy should someone fall through the ice, since the initial shock of falling into cold water can incapacitate even strong swimmers. A good set of ice picks will help the person get out, and a cell phone, whistle or other communications device makes it more likely they would be able to call for help. Make sure to let someone on shore know where you’re going and when you plan to return.

For more information, visit the DNR’s ice safety and boating safety webpages.