Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Raises Concerns Over Teamsters Protests

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the Teamsters Union has organized protests at multiple Amazon locations. However, they do not officially represent Amazon employees. These protests are composed of paid participants and just a few employees belonging to delivery service providers (DSP’s), which are independent small businesses that fulfill shipping needs for Amazon. Thus, the organization has barely any Amazon workers on their picket lines. In fact, the only Amazon location in the country that is represented by a union is not participating. The end result is a protest masquerading as a labor strike that ultimately disrupts many small businesses and consumers alike.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“This latest Teamsters saga represents a publicity stunt and abuse of influence. As someone who believes in fair wages and treatment for workers, and as someone who is often a fan of the organization, I am discouraged by the politicization and exploitation present in these protests. Given their close relationship with Senator Bernie Sanders, I am concerned that these protests are the next phase of the Senator's Amazon Workplace report that ultimately fell on deaf ears.“Even more appalling is the impact this will have on thousands of small businesses that serve as Amazon’s DSP’s. Because Teamsters failed to garner enough support to hold an official election and form a union among Amazon employees, they are instead encouraging DSP employees to leave work without any legal protections or bargaining power. This is incredibly irresponsible for an organization whose sole purpose is protecting workers’ interests. Undoubtedly, this will have a catastrophic impact on the over 4,400 small businesses with 400,000 employees that have achieved the American Dream through the DSP program. The relationship between DSP’s and Amazon should be celebrated, not dismantled by politicians and influencers.”

