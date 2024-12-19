MDC to host nature crafting event Dec. 28 in Blue Springs

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Few things feel cozier than settling in with an art project and a cup of warm cider.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to learn how to transform items from nature into art and craft materials at a Holiday Crafts event Saturday, Dec. 28 at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This free event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to crafting enthusiasts of all ages. Participants do not need to register in advance and can walk in at any time during the event. MDC staff and volunteers will provide pinecones, sticks, seeds, leaves, and berries for creating a variety of critters, but visitors can also use these natural materials to craft anything in their imaginations.

While visiting, guests can enjoy warm mulled cider and stroll the nature center to learn about Missouri’s native animals.

More information about this program can be found at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204654

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. For more information about this event, contact naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov. To reach the nature center, call (816)228-3766.

Visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP to join the nature center’s email or text lists and stay up to date on all the latest news and programming.