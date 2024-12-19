Santa Barbara Judge faces ethics proceedings by state commission

(Subscription required) Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Carrozzo faced disciplinary charges Wednesday, accused of offering free legal services to his judicial secretary and improperly utilizing court resources in the process.

