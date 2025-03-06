Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Commentary: California Supreme Court upholds cotenancy clause in retail lease as providing alternative rent structure

Cotenancy clauses afford rent relief where another key tenant in a retail center ceases operating. They typically provide that a tenant is not obligated to pay full base rent, but rather some form of alternative rent amount (e.g., at a reduced rate or based on a percentage of actual sales) when specified anchor tenants or a percentage of key tenants are not open and operating, or when a minimum gross leasable area in a shopping center is not open.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commentary: California Supreme Court upholds cotenancy clause in retail lease as providing alternative rent structure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more