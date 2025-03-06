Submit Release
Divided Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid

By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an emergency appeal from the Republican administration, while also telling U.S. District Judge Amir Ali to clarify his earlier order that required the quick release of nearly $2 billion in aid for work that had already been done.

