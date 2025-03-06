Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 101,055 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Apologizes Over Bar Exam Debacle

The state Supreme Court yesterday released a statement apologizing for last week’s botched State Bar of California bar examination, saying that it is seeking full information so that remedies can be fashioned. Test takers complain that the February 2025 examination—which offered, for the first time, the option of remote testing and replaced the National Conference of Bar Examiners with Kaplan Exam Services as the provider of multi-state questions—involved repeated crashes, screen lags, and error messages which prevented saving essay answers or performing required tasks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Apologizes Over Bar Exam Debacle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more