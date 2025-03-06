California Supreme Court Apologizes Over Bar Exam Debacle

The state Supreme Court yesterday released a statement apologizing for last week’s botched State Bar of California bar examination, saying that it is seeking full information so that remedies can be fashioned. Test takers complain that the February 2025 examination—which offered, for the first time, the option of remote testing and replaced the National Conference of Bar Examiners with Kaplan Exam Services as the provider of multi-state questions—involved repeated crashes, screen lags, and error messages which prevented saving essay answers or performing required tasks.

