Fatal Crash: Kearns Boulevard in Park City

On December 19, 2024, at approximately 0715 hours, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Kearns Boulevard near Cooke Drive in Park City. An adult female pedestrian was crossing the street not in a marked crossing zone and was struck by the pickup truck. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

