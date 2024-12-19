Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,238 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Crash: Kearns Boulevard in Park City

On December 19, 2024, at approximately 0715 hours, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Kearns Boulevard near Cooke Drive in Park City. An adult female pedestrian was crossing the street not in a marked crossing zone and was struck by the pickup truck. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fatal Crash: Kearns Boulevard in Park City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more