Updated REAL ID Information – April 15, 2025

With the May 7, 2025, deadline for REAL ID enforcement fast approaching, many Americans are scrambling to ensure they have the necessary identification. However, Utah residents can breathe a sigh of relief – chances are, you’re already compliant.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially confirmed that the REAL ID requirement will take effect on May 7, 2025. Starting that day, standard state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards will no longer be accepted as proof of identity for boarding domestic flights or entering federal facilities.

95.5% of Utahns are Already REAL ID Compliant

But here’s the good news for Utahns: the state has been ahead of the curve in issuing REAL ID-compliant credentials. In fact, a significant majority of residents are already REAL ID-ready.

More than 95 percent of Utahns are REAL ID-compliant , highlighting the state’s proactive approach. This high compliance rate is due primarily to Utah’s early adoption of the enhanced identification standards.

How to Check Your REAL ID Status:

Look for the Star: A REAL ID-compliant Utah driver’s license or identification card will feature a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. If you see this star, you’re good to go.

What if You Don’t Have a REAL ID?

While most Utah residents are already compliant, if your driver license or ID card doesn’t have the gold star, it’s time to take action. You will need to provide specific documentation, including proof of identity, proof of social security number, and proof of Utah residency.

What forms of identification can I use at TSA Travel checkpoints?

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

Can I still drive if I don’t have a REAL ID?

Yes. Real ID is about federal travel and building access—it does NOT change your right to drive. Your valid driver license still authorizes you to drive, even if it’s not REAL ID compliant.

Why the REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute:

Although Utah is mainly compliant, it’s always best to double-check your driver license or ID card and ensure you have the necessary documentation. Don’t wait until the last minute to avoid potential travel disruptions.

By being proactive, Utah residents can continue to travel and access federal facilities without disruption.