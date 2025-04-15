REAL ID Deadline is Quickly Approaching! Don’t Panic: Most Utahns Already Have a REAL ID

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Americans are scrambling to update their identification with the federal REAL ID enforcement deadline set for May 7, 2025. But Utahns can breathe easy, thanks to the state’s early adoption of REAL ID standards, more than 95.5% of residents are already compliant, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Beginning May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer accept standard state-issued IDs that do not meet federal standards.

How to Check Your REAL ID Status

To verify your compliance, look for a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of your Utah Driver License or ID card. If the star is present, you don’t need to do anything else.

What to Do If You’re Not Compliant

If your ID does not have a gold star, you must visit a Driver License Division office and bring documentation proving your identity, Social Security number, and Utah residency. A full list of acceptable documents is available at https://dld.utah.gov.

Key Reminders:

REAL ID is only required for federal purposes

like boarding flights or entering federal buildings. You can still drive with a valid Utah license, even if it’s not REAL ID-compliant.

TSA also accepts other forms of identification, and details are available at tsa.gov.

