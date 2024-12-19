NEBRASKA, December 19 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Talks About Success of Implementing S-EBT and Continued Improvements for 2025

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is highlighting achievements of Summer EBT (S-EBT) and has introduced additions to the program, as the state begins enrollment for 2025. These accomplishments and enhancements reflect Nebraska’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of families and promoting long-term well-being for children across the state. During the news conference, Gov. Pillen was joined by CEO Steve Corsi of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Department of Education (NDE) Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher, and Director Shannon Grotrian of the DHHS Office of Economic Assistance (OEA) who each spoke to the benefits of the S-EBT program and its next steps.

“Nebraska demonstrated leadership in Summer EBT last year, in creating touchpoints designed to more robustly support children and their families, as well as being one of the first participant states to issue benefits in 2024,” said Gov. Pillen.

The state distributed nearly $24 million in benefits to just under 200,000 children in 122,000 families.

Termed by Gov. Pillen, the Nebraska Way, the 2024 S-EBT program provided unique, direct outreach connecting families to additional resources and referrals within the state’s human services systems, NDE programs and community agencies. Nebraska was the first state to implement such a component, which has gained interest from other states looking to adopt similar models.

This innovative approach has transformed the traditional S-EBT program to one that offers broader support to Nebraskans in need of services. Through that outreach, DHHS staff members helped provide over 12,000 additional resources to over 7,000 Nebraska families in need. These resources helped with utility payments, healthcare, childcare assistance, behavioral health resources, and more.

DHHS CEO Corsi emphasized the critical role of nutrition in supporting children’s mental and physical health. He highlighted research suggesting links between a good nutritional diet and better mental health and well-being.

“We’re excited about the program and building on our success from 2024,” said CEO Corsi. “I deeply appreciate Governor Pillen’s leadership and direction to DHHS to implement S-EBT the Nebraska Way. Thanks to his leadership and concern for Nebraska children and youth, we’re leading the nation and will continue to do so in 2025.”

CEO Corsi also shared his appreciation for the assistance and collaboration with NDE. Dr. Maher said the partnership was a valuable one.

“The work of our dedicated NDE staff, in cooperation with DHHS and the Governor’s Office, demonstrates our collective commitment to the Nebraska Way to make sure we have a positive impact for students statewide. We will continue to partner with DHHS to provide the necessary information so that Nebraska children are identified, and families are made aware of the resources available to them.”

In 2025, DHHS will continue the Nebraska Way with some additional touchpoints, including:

Program Timeline: DHHS will begin issuing benefits in late April to better align with school schedules and the summer period, ensuring timely access to resources.

Enhanced Direct Outreach: Nebraska will continue its Nebraska Way initiative to reach families directly via text messages, providing resources and referrals to ensure families in need receive the support they require.

Expanded Nutritional Education: A major expansion of the program will incorporate more nutritional education to help families purchase healthy food items and budget effectively.

Partnerships and Collaboration: DHHS plans to partner with the SNAP Nutrition Education Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Summer Food Service Program, the Grocer’s Association, and other community-based organizations to share information about S-EBT and provide additional nutrition education tools.

Ongoing Communication: Newsletters and flyers will be distributed throughout the summer months to keep families informed about updates, resources, and opportunities.

“As we look to 2025, we’re excited to see this program evolve and grow to meet the needs of our families,” said OEA Dir. Grotrian. “With these enhancements, we’re ensuring that Summer EBT is not just a seasonal benefit, but a resource that empowers families and strengthens communities.”

