Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,439 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Extends Burn Ban in Central, Western Nebraska

NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Extends Burn Ban in Central, Western Nebraska

 LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order extending a burn ban due to continued dry conditions in the central and western regions of Nebraska. The new order remains in effect until midnight May 20.

The burn ban applies to a wide swath of the state to help mitigate risks associated with potential grassland fires. The border runs south along U.S. Highway 81 from the South Dakota border to Highway 92. The line then goes west to U.S. Highway 281 and runs south to the Kansas border.

Last week, Gov. Pillen revised the burn ban to allow fire chiefs discretion in granting burn permits to irrigation districts so that they can continue to clear vegetation from ditches. These exceptions still apply. However, under no circumstances are burns to be authorized in any area when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a red flag warning.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Extends Burn Ban in Central, Western Nebraska

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more