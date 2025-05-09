NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Extends Burn Ban in Central, Western Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order extending a burn ban due to continued dry conditions in the central and western regions of Nebraska. The new order remains in effect until midnight May 20.

The burn ban applies to a wide swath of the state to help mitigate risks associated with potential grassland fires. The border runs south along U.S. Highway 81 from the South Dakota border to Highway 92. The line then goes west to U.S. Highway 281 and runs south to the Kansas border.

Last week, Gov. Pillen revised the burn ban to allow fire chiefs discretion in granting burn permits to irrigation districts so that they can continue to clear vegetation from ditches. These exceptions still apply. However, under no circumstances are burns to be authorized in any area when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a red flag warning.