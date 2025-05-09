NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Provides Statement on UK Trade Deal

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen, a strong advocate for Nebraska agriculture and trade, released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a new trade deal with the United Kingdom (U.K.).

“Trade matters to Nebraska because our farmers and ranchers produce the absolute best – and feed the world,” said Gov. Pillen. “America’s relationship with the U.K. is longstanding, and there is great potential for expanded trade between our countries. President Trump and his administration know that we need more trade with fewer barriers, and they are working around the clock to finalize trade deals with partners across the globe. That’s good news for Nebraska.”

During the press conference, President Trump, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick highlighted the role American beef and ethanol will play in the deal.