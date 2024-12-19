MSAR Government officials thank President Xi for encouragement and endorsement

MACAU, December 19 - Officials from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government expressed their gratitude for the encouragement and endorsement conveyed in an important speech delivered by President Xi Jinping during a welcome dinner hosted by the MSAR Government in honour of the President.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, said President Xi’s important speech served as an inspiration for the MSAR Government and all sectors of the Macao society. His team, under the leadership of the Chief Executive, would earnestly study and strive to understand the spirit of President Xi’s speech, said Mr Cheong.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, said he was deeply encouraged by President Xi’s endorsement to the fifth-term MSAR Government. The MSAR seized the opportunities opened by the Central Government's preferential measures for Macao after the pandemic, combining Macao’s unique advantages with its regional positioning to successfully promote the rapid recovery of the local economy.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, on behalf of the Macao security authorities, sincerely thanked President Xi and the Central Government for their high esteem, continued concern, strong support, and sincere encouragement for the MSAR's work concerning national security. He said he was sincerely thankful for the trust and support shown by the Central Government and all sectors of Macao's society.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, conveyed her sincere gratitude to President Xi for the recognition and care regarding the MSAR’s well-being. Over the past five years, her team – in accordance with Chief Executive's concept of good governance – strived to ensure that the healthcare, education, culture, and sports sectors played a role in promoting appropriate economic diversification. This provided strong support for the sustainable development of society and the betterment of people's livelihoods, she said.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário, thanked President Xi for recognising Macao’s accomplishments in urban development, and for the support provided by the Central Government over the years towards the development of Macao’s infrastructure network. The current-term Government had made full use of the beneficial policies and measures offered by the Central Government, in order to further integrate the MSAR into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Prosecutor General Mr Ip Son Sang said that President Xi’s visit to Macao and the important speech he delivered demonstrated the recognition and endorsement by President Xi and the Central Government of the work of the fifth-term MSAR Government. President Xi's speech was invigorating and expressed his aspirations for the development of the MSAR, pointing out the direction to better integrate Macao into the country’s socialist modernisation effort.

The Commissioner Against Corruption, Mr Chan Tsz King, said that President Xi’s speech embodied a full understanding of the MSAR, reflecting the care and interest shown by the Central Government towards Macao. The Commission Against Corruption would earnestly implement the three expectations outlined by President Xi for Macao, in a bid to strengthen its own development, and to comprehensively fulfil its duties with a proactive and pragmatic attitude, he said.

The Commissioner of Audit, Mr Ho Veng On, said that President Xi’s visit to Macao and the important speech he delivered demonstrated the country's consistent concern and support for Macao, showcasing Macao’s unique position in the overall strategic development of the country. The important speech was also an affirmation of Macao’s achievements across all areas of work, offering direction and encouragement for Macao’s long-term harmony and stability, as well as its sustained prosperity and advancement.

The Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong, said that President Xi’s recognition of the MSAR Government’s work over the past five years and the spirit of President Xi’s important speech outlined fundamental guidelines for the development of Macao. President Xi’s speech also served as a powerful motivator for Macao to continue progressing during this historic phase for the MSAR, greatly inspiring all Macao residents and instilling a sense of mission and responsibility in police officers.

The Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Vong Man Chong, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Central Government, the Chief Executive, and the Secretary for Security for their support and guidance. The Macao Customs Service would closely follow the three expectations outlined by President Xi for Macao, while fulfilling its customs duties in a pragmatic manner, making a greater contribution to the prosperity and stability of the MSAR.