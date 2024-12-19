Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Urges Immediate Action to Prevent Government Shutdown

Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Hon. David M. Walker - Former U.S. Comptroller General

Statement from David Walker, Board Chair and Former U.S. Comptroller General

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is calling upon Congress to take swift and decisive action to avert a costly and disruptive government shutdown set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, December 21. As the current funding deadline looms, FFSF’s leadership emphasizes the urgent need for responsible governance during this critical time.David Walker, Chair of the FFSF Board and former Comptroller General of the United States, issued the following statement:“We should avoid a costly and disruptive government shutdown. Congress should pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) through mid-March that only includes a modest amount of FEMA emergency funds and a delay in the debt ceiling until mid-March. The time for action is now!”Walker continued, “With just days before the holidays, a shutdown would create unnecessary hardships for millions of Americans, from furloughed federal employees to families reliant on essential government services. A well-structured CR that incorporates immediate priorities without exacerbating long-term fiscal challenges represents a pragmatic solution. This approach would provide Congress with the necessary time to negotiate a more comprehensive agreement while maintaining critical government functions.”The FFSF also reiterates its broader mission to promote fiscal sustainability. The current situation underscores the importance of addressing the nation’s fiscal challenges with both short-term and long-term solutions. While avoiding a shutdown is imperative, Congress must also commit to tackling the structural issues driving the nation’s growing debt and deficits.The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is dedicated to advocating for fiscal responsibility through statutory and constitutional solutions. FFSF supports state-led efforts to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ensuring long-term solutions to the nation’s debt crisis. States need to pursue their rights under Article V and hold Congress accountable for failure to discharge its constitutional duty. The FFSF urges other states to join this effort and for citizens to encourage the Congress to hold a hearing on this matter this calendar year.Please visit: https://ffsf.us/ ###To schedule an interview with a FFSF spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

