Creating 1,400 New Homes on Manhattan's Far West Side

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of the Hudson Boulevard Collective — a partnership of BRP Companies, BXP, The Moinian Group and Urbane Development, with minority-owned businesses representing 31 percent of the development team — as the conditionally designated entity to create a transformative $1.35 billion mixed-use project at 418 Eleventh Avenue in Manhattan, also known as "Site K" of the Jacob K Javits Convention Center. This development represents the first project in New York City to be permitted to build to a residential Floor Area Ratio above 12.0, a zoning reform that allows more homes to be built made possible by Governor Hochul's housing reforms enacted in the FY 2025 Budget. Following an exhaustive competitive procurement process, the proposed development HDSN, pronounced "Hudson", would create 1,349 residential units, including 404 permanently affordable homes, across from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The ongoing construction plan is phased to prioritize the residential component and expedite the delivery of much-needed housing. This project marks a significant step forward in increasing the supply of housing to address New York's housing crisis while creating a vibrant new destination on Manhattan's Far West Side.

"This transformative development embodies our vision for New York's future — creating affordable homes, advancing our climate goals and generating economic opportunity for all New Yorkers. By utilizing the new residential density provisions we secured in last year's budget, HDSN demonstrates how smart policy changes can unlock substantial affordable housing developments," Governor Hochul said. "This project is an example of how thoughtful development can tackle our housing crisis while building vibrant, inclusive communities. New York is once again leading the way in showing what is possible when we think boldly about our cities' future."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The development of Site K represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of Manhattan's Far West Side. This proposed project will deliver vital affordable housing and catalyze economic growth through a dynamic mix of residential, cultural, and hospitality uses. Through this innovative public-private partnership with the Hudson Boulevard Collective, we are advancing sustainable, community-focused development that will strengthen New York's future and demonstrate what's possible when government and industry work together to serve our communities."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $1.35 billion redevelopment is a perfect example of how the State’s innovative policy reforms are creating long-term benefits for New Yorkers. The most recent Enacted Budget committed to using state-owned land to build more housing and this project helps deliver on that commitment. It will bring more than 1,300 housing units to Manhattan, including more than 400 permanently affordable apartments, while also transforming the Far West Side’s local economy. Projects like HDSN are a testament to the vision of Governor Hochul to create more affordable, sustainable, and modern homes in every community in New York.”

As one of the last remaining state-owned parcels in Manhattan, Governor Hochul made housing — and the creation of affordable residential units — a top priority for 418 Eleventh Avenue's future use. Under the Governor’s leadership, Empire State Development reissued a Request for Proposals in July 2023 that reflected both the surrounding community’s interests and advanced the state’s housing and economic development goals. Led by ESD’s professional real estate, legal, and procurement teams, the competitive review process included a comprehensive analysis of each proposal and interviews with all qualified respondents. The construction of housing with an emphasis on maximizing the number of affordable units was the primary consideration for awarding this project. Selection criteria also included each development teams’ experience and financial strength and their proposals’ commitment to building community space and facilities, streetscape improvements, and ability to generate new economic activity to support the Javits Center with high-quality lodging.

The 72-story East Tower of HDSN will deliver one of the largest mixed-income housing developments in the neighborhood. Of its 1,349 residential units, 30 percent — 404 apartments — will be permanently affordable, ensuring long-term housing stability for hundreds of New York families across different income levels. The affordable component includes units for middle-income New Yorkers earning up to 130 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) and workforce housing for those earning an average of 60 percent AMI. The affordable units will be integrated throughout the building, and residents provided equal access to all amenities. The residential unit mix includes studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, all featuring in-unit washers and dryers as well as central heating and cooling.

The 28-story West Tower will strengthen New York City's convention and tourism infrastructure with a flagship hotel development. The tower will feature a 455-room full-service hotel, providing accommodations across multiple price points. The hotel component includes amenities designed to support the Javits Center's operations, including ballroom space, meeting rooms, pre-function areas, food and beverage venues, flexible informal meeting spaces, a fitness center, and outdoor amenities including a rooftop overlooking the Hudson River.

The development's five-story podium will establish a nexus of cultural, educational, and community facilities anchored by the permanent home of the Climate Museum, North America's leading museum dedicated to climate change and climate solutions. Occupying 24,000 square feet across three floors, it will feature exhibition spaces, an action center, and educational facilities. The museum will feature ClimateTech programming, hosted in partnership with NYSERDA to support entrepreneurs developing innovative climate solutions through manufacturing planning resources, mentorship programs, and workshop spaces.

The community hub will also advance workforce development and wellness initiatives through two key partnerships. Emma's Torch is slated to operate a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and training facility, providing paid culinary training and job placement services to refugees, asylees, and survivors of human trafficking through its intensive 10-week apprenticeship program. Complementing these facilities, a state-of-the-art 60,300-square-foot Life Time fitness and wellness center will provide comprehensive health and wellness programming across four floors, including an outdoor swimming pool and roof terrace, serving both residents and the broader community. Included in the building will be a 5,000-square-foot portion of the development reserved for future community programming options.

Aligning with New York State's nation-leading climate goals, HDSN will target LEED Gold certification and incorporate energy-efficient building systems and advanced water management, including greywater recycling and stormwater reuse for irrigation, and will utilize sustainable materials throughout construction. In addition, the Climate Museum plans to pursue Living Building Challenge Certification and net-zero carbon operations. These initiatives position HDSN as a model for environmental leadership and sustainable urban development.

The HDSN development will create significant long-term economic opportunities for New York State through construction and permanent job creation. The project is expected to generate thousands of construction jobs over its multi-year development period, followed by hundreds of permanent positions across hospitality, retail, cultural institutions, and building operations. The hotel will particularly strengthen New York City's tourism economy by expanding accommodation options for Javits Center convention attendees, helping to attract more large-scale events and conferences to the city.

The project's commitment to community extends beyond economic impact through thoughtfully designed public spaces. Hudson Boulevard Collective has designed extensive public space improvements that will transform the pedestrian experience along 35th Street. These enhancements include new landscaping, seating areas, and improved lighting that will create seamless connections between the Javits Center, Bella Abzug Park, and the broader Hudson Yards district. The project's location offers exceptional public transportation access, with direct connections to the 7 subway line, M34 crosstown bus, and a short walk to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station.

The proposed project will be sponsored by the New York Convention Center Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, under a General Project Plan. It will be required to undergo environmental review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and will be presented for public review and comment prior to its final consideration and approval.

BRP Companies Co-Founder and Managing Partner Geoff Flournoy said, “This groundbreaking project exemplifies an unparalleled effort to help solve New York City's affordable housing crisis through innovative development that will drive economic growth and deliver a vitally needed equitable housing opportunity to Manhattan’s West Side. We look forward to our continued work alongside our partners, the City, State and all community entities involved as we move forward through the next phases to create much-needed housing for New Yorkers that will elevate the surrounding community to ensure its long-term growth and stability.”

BXP New York Region Executive Vice President Hilary Spann said, “New Yorkers want convenient access to affordable high-quality housing near employment opportunities and public amenities such as Hudson River Park, the waterfront and the High Line. We are excited to support the evolution of the community to include these important uses. We also look forward to working closely with our partners at the state and city to advance this transformative project.”

The Moinian Group CEO Joseph Moinian said, “Amid a historic housing crisis across New York City, this project represents a pivotal step toward delivering much-needed homes to Manhattan's West Side. We look forward to advancing this transformative project for the West Side community, a region of Manhattan that our firm is deeply embedded within and committed to.”

Urbane Development Principal and CEO James Johnson-Piett said, "We are thrilled to participate in this transformational development set in the heart of Hudson Yards and the West Side. This project will deliver high-quality affordable housing, designed with a climate-forward approach using cutting-edge sustainability methods. Beyond housing, it will foster community uses that drive economic and workforce development, robust placemaking, and enhance the Javits experience for visitors and residents alike. We are excited to collaborate with our partners in the Hudson Boulevard Collective, the State, and the City to bring this unique vision to life."

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, "New York State's top priority must be to build more homes and deliver affordability to working class New Yorkers. The development plan selected by Empire State Development will include 1,349 residential units with 404 permanently affordable homes, in addition to new community and cultural resources. As I return to Albany on the heels of NYC becoming a City of Yes, I look forward to working with Governor Hochul in making New York a State of Yes. That starts right here on the west side with this project!”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, "This is a major step forward for the development of Site K, one that will unlock over one thousand units of housing and help address our affordable housing crisis. As the first project to utilize increased density allowances, this site will pave the way for more housing and demonstrate how we can build a more vibrant and inclusive city. Beyond providing much-needed homes for New Yorkers, it will also house the Climate Museum and a vital community hub, which are exciting additional components. This site was included in my Housing Manhattanites report because of the opportunity it presents, and I’m excited it is moving forward."

Manhattan Community Board 4 Chair Jessica Chait said, "Today's announcement is the result, in part, of years of advocacy by the community and the collaborative approach led by the Governor's office that prioritizes housing and community facilities. Manhattan Community Board 4 applauds the creation of 1,349 units of housing, 30% which will be affordable to a range of incomes. The governor's commitment that the construction of the housing will be prioritized and not dependent on alternative financing such as the hotel, fulfills a longstanding goal of MCB4's Affordable Housing Plan."

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners.

As part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with supportive services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

Last August, Governor Hochul also announced the Pro-Housing Communities Program. Pro-Housing Community certification is a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in State discretionary funding. To date, more than 250 communities have been certified, including New York City.