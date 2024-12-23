Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa Earns International Award for Sustainability Excellence

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa its inaugural certification. Situated on a perfect crescent bay in Saint Barthélemy, the elegant and chic beachfront hotel offers idyllic experiences matched by a steadfast eco-friendly approach.Sébastien Maingourd, Regional General Manager said, “Everything we do at Le Barthélemy is intertwined with a profound love and respect for our island home, and while guests may initially come for the beauty and tranquillity of our location, we hope they also recognize the passion we have for preserving and protecting this unique environment and community. Since our opening in 2016 and resilient comeback following Hurricane Irma in 2017, we have been committed to sustainability in every aspect of our operations.”Coral Restoration ProjectsThe stunning surrounding marine life has motivated Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa to develop environmental plans that will protect, preserve and promote the reef ecosystems. Guests are invited to engage in on-site activities supporting local organizations such as the Environmental Territorial Agency and Coral Restoration St. Barth. The hotel aims to make contributions to these efforts a natural extension of the guest experience, inspiring guests to participate in fostering positive change for the cherished island. One initiative Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa is especially proud of is its collaboration with local conservation organization Coral Restoration St. Barth, where guests can actively take part in coral re-planting in the surrounding bay.Treading LightlyLe Barthélemy Hotel & Spa has ongoing investments in improving energy and water efficiency. Thirty solar panels installed on the roof of the hotel generate power to heat hot water while electric vehicles and automatic lighting also help reduce carbon emissions. State of the art AQUAchiara microfiltered water fountains use humidity in the air to create water through a condensation process. The technology produces up to 200 liters of drinking water per day that also eliminates the necessity to import plastic bottled water to the island, minimizing environmental impacts. In addition, the hotel has implemented a STEP wastewater treatment plant that naturally treats and purifies 100% of the property’s grey water which is used to irrigate the lush hotel gardens and landscapes. A new advanced wastewater treatment plant will be purchased in 2025.Zero-waste Cooking philosophy and practicesThe hotel has introduced the island’s first zero-waste cooking class led under the expert guidance of Michelin-star accredited Chef Jérémy Czaplicki. Participants learn how to select the freshest ingredients and master eco-friendly techniques in the kitchen. This immersive experience showcases the finest French cuisine using local seasonal flavors and teaches guests how to create fine-dining, sustainable dishes while supporting local markets and minimizing food waste.Janzu and Aquatic Healing BowlsMiles away from the everyday hustle and bustle, new holistic treatments offered at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa harness the restorative and regenerative energies of nature where wellness activities and treatments use only natural elements. The practice of Earthing or connecting with the Earth's surface, in particular standing on wet beach sand, instils a sense of peace and relaxation. It is said that Earthing facilitates the absorption of electrons, which helps neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation, improve sleep and enhance cardiovascular function. The experience can be enhanced with Janzu and Aquatic Tibetan Sound Healing. During Janzu, the body is engaged in guided rhythmic movement through the water that allows the mind to completely surrender and ultimately transform. The soothing sounds of Aquatic Tibetan Bowls also helps the mind, body, and soul find a place of tranquility.ContactClaire HillauRegional Director of Sales & MarketingLe Barthélemy Hotel & SpaSaint BarthélemyFrench West IndiesEmail: chillau@lebarth.comTel: +590 590 77 48 48

