Finding Success at the MEDICA CEO Center

Global Sales Mentor is a boutique consultancy that helps MedTech companies expand their global sales footprint through coaching, training, and fractional sales management services.

Global Sales Mentor wanted to identify new clients and customers. As a past participant in MEDICA medical device show in Dusseldorf, Germany, the company looked to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) again for assistance at the show.

CS Chicago has worked with Global Sales Mentor for several years, providing export assistance and service support, and continuously informing the client about webinars and U.S. Commercial Service programs and activities worldwide. In 2023, Global Sales Mentor was a participant in the CS-organized Corporate Executive Office Center (CEO Center) at MEDICA. Based on the international scope of the show and because of the extensive support provided by the Global Healthcare Team at MEDICA, the show is a proven platform for CS clients for finding commercial partners and new end-users and is critical for expanding exports in this sector.

“Excellent Service. Great People! I got six new clients from Medica, more clients in one month than I have had in any three months in the past two years. While the revenue so far has been about $30K, I believe that those deals will lead to more than $200K in business over the next two years.” - Zach Selch, CEO, Global Sales Mentor

As a result of participating in the CEO Center at Medica, Global Sales Mentor reported six new clients and immediate revenues of $30,000 in new business. CEO Zach Selch anticipates another $200,000 in revenues through the end of 2025.