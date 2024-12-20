Death Of A Salesman by Arthur Miller Starring Joe Cortese & Frances Fisher

All Star Cast for Death Of A Salesman at The Colony Award-winning Cast includes Joe Cortese and Frances Fisher in Death Of A Salesman Rehearsal Images from DEATH OF A SALESMAN

All Star Cast to perform Arthur Miller's iconic Award-winning play January 10, 2025 at the historic Colony Theatre in Burbank - Directed by Mark Blanchard

Arthur Miller has written a superb drama. Miller has looked with compassion into the hearts of ordinary Americans & transferred their hope & anguish to the theatre...[It's] Poetry..." — New York Times

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panic! Productions PresentsArthur Miller’sAt The Colony Theatre BurbankBook by Arthur MillerDirected by Mark BlanchardJanuary 10th – 26th, 2025LOS ANGELES, CA. (December 20, 2024) – Panic Productions is pleased to announce award-winning director Mark Blanchard will helm the stellar cast of Arthur Miller’s timeless tour de force Death Of A Salesman. Opening January 10th, 2025 (Preview Jan. 9th) at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.Finally, Arthur Miller’s iconic play that won virtually every accolade a play can win, including five Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Miller, arrives this January at the historic Colony Theatre with an outstanding multiple Award-Winning cast.Considered by many to be Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, this iconic American drama harnesses bold realism with riveting theatricality and is a commentary on the American Dream which resonates even today.THE ACCLAIMED CAST Joe Cortese * as “Willy Loman” Frances Fisher * as “Linda Loman”Cronin Cullen as “Biff Loman”Robert Smythe as “Happy Loman”Paul Ganus as “Uncle Ben”Brian guest as “Bernard / Stanley”Gary Hudson as “Charlie”Jennifer Olsberg as “Letta”Scottie Thompson as “The Woman / Lady In Bar / Miss Forsythe / Jenny”Chris Ufland as “Howard Wagner”THE PRODUCTION TEAMMark Blanchard – DirectorPaul Panico / Panic! Productions – ProducerKaz Osborne – Stage ManagerAsa Fris – Assistant Stage ManagerFritz Davis – Set ProjectionsJustin Huen – Set Designer / Lighting Design[Name needed] – Lighting DesignRobert Arturo Ramirez – Sound Design / TechChristian Gama Franco – Sound DesignVicki Conrad – Costume DesignerKiff Scholl – Graphic DesignSandra Kuker-Franco – Publicity - SANDRA KUKER PR*Equity/AEA MemberVENUE: THE COLONY THEATREDEATH OF A SALESMAN will open January 10 - 26, 2025. Performances Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:30pm and Sunday 3:00pm. Preview January 9 @ 7:30pm The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street, Burbank, CA. 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.TICKETS:VIP Seating $65 (Section A/B/C/D) | Side Stage Right/Left $55 (Section A/B/C) | General Seating $45. Preview Jan. 9th: $55 VIP (Section A/B/C/D) | Side Stage Right/Left $45 (Section A/B/C)|$35 (General Seating). Ticket sales open at: www.onstage411.com/salesman For more information about Panic! Productions: www.panicproductions.org Joe Cortese "Willie Loman" - From the Oscar-winning Green Book (2019) opposite Viggo Mortensen. He played Roger Stone in the Roger Ailes mini-series, The Loudest Voice (2019) (Showtime), starring Russell Crowe, also the role of Giorgio Armani (FX True Crime), The Assassination of Gianni Versace-American Crime Story (2017). Winner of Best Actor in “Here’s Yianni!” and A Lifetime Achievement Award (2024) (FLIFF).Frances Fisher "Linda Loman" - She is best known for her performance as Kate Winslet's mother in Titanic (James Cameron), which garnered Fisher a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Ensemble Cast. The film went on to receive 11 Academy Awards. Her numerous film credits include the Oscar-winning Unforgiven (Clint Eastwood); In the Valley of Elah (Paul Haggis); True Crime (Clint Eastwood); Tough Guys Don't Dance (Norman Mailer). Currently: On Netflix in Reptile (Grant Singer); The King Tide (Christian Sparkes), which garnered her a Canadian Screen Awards Best Supporting Performer nomination.Upcoming: Two Independent films: Desert Road, written & directed by Shannon Triplett, and Rust, directed by Joel Souza.Cronin Cullen as “Biff Loman” - Cullen is an award-winning actor, producer and filmmaker splitting his time between New York City and Los AngelesRobert Smythe as “Happy Loman” - Began acting at age 10 in his hometown of Las Vegas. He has performed in roles from many great playwrights ranging from Lyle Kessler’s Orphans as Treat, to Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull as Konstantin.Paul Ganus as “Uncle Ben” - Through the 90's, Ganus worked on various projects; Theater, TV, Commercials and Film projects in exotic locales. Recently doing voice animation, video games, political ads, commercials and dubbing foreign films.Brian guest as “Bernard / Stanley” - A Los Angeles based actor/writer who recently starred in THE FUGITIVE, NBC'S The Blacklist and Chicago Med. Other guest stars include; Comedy Central’s Workaholics, Netflix’s NARCOS, Showtime’s Shameless, among many others.Gary Hudson as “Charlie” - An award-winning actor who's first role was in the film “Hooper” starring Burt Reynolds. Gary’s career has led to over 35 films, TV, Stage, Producing and Directing. He recently finished “ONE TRUE LOVE” from best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Other Films include the classic” ROAD HOUSE”, the Horror classic “Camerons Closet”, “Tales” for BET, and “Extracurricular Activities”. He also is seen every Christmas in “Defending Santa”. He has starred in 20 Lifetime films. Hudson is also active in the Producing & Directing arena.Jennifer Olsberg as “Letta” - A talented and versatile actor with a passion of bringing characters to life on stage and on screen. Recent highlights include guest appearances on notable TV shows and a stand out performance in the award- winning independent film “The Haunting of Hollywood” which garnered 10 prestigious awards.Scottie Thompson as “The Woman / Lady In Bar / Miss Forsythe / Jenny” - Scottie Thompson is an actress and an activist. She grew up performing on stage as a ballet dancer, and pursued a career as a professional with The Richmond Ballet, the State Ballet of Virginia. She has recurred in various series including Bel Air, 12 Monkeys, NCIS, The Blacklist, and MacGyver, among others. Her film credits include Crown Vic, Limbo, Skyline, Star Trek, The Lookalike, and most recently starred opposite Harvey Keitel and Stephen Lang in Hellfire, and opposite Gabriel Byrne and Thomas Jane in Murder at Yellowstone City, which she also produced.Chris Ufland as “Howard Wagner” - Chris, had his first break years ago in HBO's first original movies with C Thomas Howell as his younger brother in "Into the Homeland" directed by the current DGA president Lesli Glatter. continued to act in both TV and film - he's appeared in about 10 features "The Aviator" (Dir. Martin Scorsese).

Scottie Thompson & Brian Guest - Cast of Death Of A Saleman with Invitation!

