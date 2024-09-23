Baby Boomer & Gen Z Creatives Tom Chiodo and Joe Nedder Team Up for New Pop-Rock Musical ADVENTURES IN THE GREAT BEYOND

Book & Lyrics by Tom Chiodo / Music by Joe Nedder Tickets On Sale Now for Adventures In the Great Beyond Tickets on Sale: www.onstage411.com/greatbeyond

The Hudson Theatre are pleased to announce the new musical, Adventures In The Great Beyond - Directed by Tom Chiodo, opens at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre Nov 9

For truth-seekers of all ages Adventures in the Great Beyond is a refreshing romp through 6 decades into the Age of Aquarius. Featuring musical numbers of karma, reincarnation, meditation & miracles!” — Tom Chiodo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 -- The Great Beyond Company & The Hudson Theatre are pleased to announce the new musical, Adventures In The Great Beyond -- featuring music by Joe Nedder, with book, lyrics & direction by Tom Chiodo, previewing at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre beginning November 1, 2024. (Opening night Nov. 9th).Tickets on sale now: www.onstage411.com/greatbeyond A twenty-year old rebellious devotee of new age philosophy drops out of college to follow a gregarious guru and a band of soul-searching pranksters in the middle of the Arizona desert. In this 90-minute immersive pop rock production the stage is set for a divine musical comedy of karmic proportions. Girl meets boy, and in an unconventional twist of events, mother and guru develop a frolicking passion for one another only to discover they’ve done it before...and not in another lifetime.For truth-seekers of all ages Adventures in the Great Beyond is a refreshing romp through life six decades into the Age of Aquarius. Featuring musical numbers about karma, reincarnation, meditation, miracles and more.The full cast and creative team for Adventures In The Great Beyond will be announced shortly.Check out the Song Samples: https://vimeo.com/1011646315 (Mirror Song) https://vimeo.com/1008168927 (Adventures in the Great Beyond)The Hudson Mainstage Theatre6539 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA. 90038Running November 9 – December 8, 2024. Preview performances November 1 – 8, 2024. Performances: Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pmTickets: $45 General admission. $20 Students, Seniors, industry (Use Promo Code 225)Previews Nov. 1-8: $30 General admission $20 Students, Seniors, Industry (Use Promo Code 410)Tickets on sale NOW: www.onstage411.com/greatbeyond Creative Bio’sJOE NEDDER – (Music, Arrangements & Musical Direction)Joe Nedder is a 24-year-old composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Joe got his start performing in community and regional theaters across the greater Boston area and began composing his own songs at the age of 13. After completing summer programs at the Berklee College of Music and NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Joe went on to attend Northwestern University, obtaining degrees in both Jazz Studies and Political Science. While at Northwestern, Joe regularly composed for Northwestern jazz ensembles, scored numerous student films and TV pilots, and wrote, performed, and released music with his pop/R&B band “Morning Dew.” After graduating in 2022, Joe moved to LA to pursue careers in composition and performance. Joe has performed regularly as a singer, bassist, and trombonist with groups and artists such as the Lucky Devils Band, The Moon Units, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Beantown Swing Orchestra, Sabina Sciubba, and a variety of jazz ensembles. He has assisted composers such as Daniel James Chan, Joshua Moshier, and most recently worked with Darren Fung on the upcoming feature length film “The Silent Planet.”TOM CHIODO – (Book, Lyrics & Direction)Tom Chiodo is executive producer of Special Projects / National Productions for WETA (Washington Educational Telecommunications Association), the flagship PBS station in Washington DC, developing primetime documentary films, original digital content, national impact and engagement campaigns, across 330+ PBS stations in more than 150 markets.Documentaries: Ken Burns presents Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (2022); Emmy-nominated The Gene: An Intimate History (2020); DuPont Columbia Award & Emmy-nominated Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies (2015). In production: Caregiving (2025); Remote Chance: Health Care in Rural America (2025).Forty years’ experience in media, communications, television and theatre. Former SVP Development Entertainment Industry Foundation, creating programs and funding for national initiatives in health care, volunteerism, childhood hunger and education. Tom has held senior positions at Rubenstein Associates (NY), U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Massachusetts Department of Public Health & State Office for Children.Former clients: HBO; AMC; TIME, Inc. (Time magazine, TIME 100); Wenner Media; Talk Miramax Books; Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Dance Theater of Harlem; The Apollo Theatre; Al Roker Entertainment; The Tony Awards; League of American Theatres & Producers, Tribeca Film Festival; Times Square New Year’s Eve, ABC’s Good Morning America; and Stand Up to Cancer.Theatre: Clue, The Musical (lyricist); Murder at Rutherford House (co-writer); Murder A La Carte Mystery Plays (book writer); published by Concord Theatricals. Co-author of U.S. & World Clue/ Cluedo Championships (Parker Brothers). Manhattan Repertory Company (producer/director).Served on the boards of the Professional Performing Arts High School (NY), Heart Gallery New York. Fenway Community Health Center (Boston).Co-author of “Home Care for Respirator Dependent Children” New England Journal of Medicine.###

Adventures in the Great Beyond - (Mirror Song)

