LADCC Awards 2024: Historic Live Simulcast on Instagram And Facebook with Notable Nominees

Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) goes digital in 2024 with its first-ever simulcast of awards ceremony on Instagram & Facebook Mon, Apr 8, at 8pm (PCT).

54th annual awards ceremony via social media marks a significant shift. Featuring Star-Studded Nominees. Viewing is FREE Worldwide to anyone with an Instagram or Facebook Account.” — Tracey Paleo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LADCC Awards 2024: Historic Live Simulcast onInstagram And Facebook with Notable NomineesThe Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) goes digital in 2024 with its first-ever simulcast of the awards ceremony on Instagram and Facebook Monday, April 8, at 8pm (PCT).Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ladramacritics/ andFacebook https://www.facebook.com/ladramacritics/ This innovative approach will allow a global audience to engage with the event, while showcasing Los Angeles 2023 theatrical season (stage) nominees and winners.Breaking New GroundIn a bold move embracing the digital age, the LADCC's decision to host its 54th annual awards ceremony via social media marks a significant shift in how Los Angeles stage achievements are celebrated. Accessibility is a key feature, with free viewing available to those with an account on either Facebook or Instagram.Star-Studded NomineesThe nominations list ( https://tinyurl.com/y4277m47 ) for the LADCC Awards is as diverse as it is impressive, with over 50 percent of nominees being women or members of diverse communities. Notables include Edwin Lee Gibson (FX’s The Bear) for his lead performance in Fetch Clay, Make Man, Tina Fey for her writing-adaptation of Mean Girls, and Stephanie J. Block for her lead role in Into the Woods. Additionally, the Tony- winning Pasadena Playhouse will be honored with the Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre, acknowledging its Sondheim Celebration. Producer Joseph Stern, known for his work on Law & Order, Cagney & Lacey, and Judging Amy, will receive the Gordon Davidson Award.The LADCC awards ceremony represents a pivotal moment for the theatrical arts community, highlighting the resilience and innovation inherent in the world of theater. With a lineup of distinguished nominees and the promise of a unique viewing experience, the LADCC Awards are poised to be an unforgettable celebration of theatrical excellence.Viewing is FREE to everyone for the online stream and audiences everywhere will be able to follow along by smartphone, computer, or other web-connected devices that can access the social media channels. *An account with at least one of the channels, Facebook or Instagram, may be required.The digital playbill will be available free online and downloadable starting April 8, and can be found on the LADCC 2023 Awards page: https://ladramacriticscircle.com/2023-awards/ About the LADCCFounded in 1969, the LADCC is Los Angeles’ oldest critical stage awards organization. The Circle is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theater in Greater Los Angeles.This year’s stream is being produced by LADCC Awards Chair Tracey Paleo and in collaboration with the LADCC President Jonas Schwartz-Owen and LADCC Website and Social Media Co-Chairs Patrick Chavis and Socks Whitmore.For more information about LADCC and the current officers and 2024 Members can be found on the LADCC website: www.ladramacriticscircle.com Media Assets:###For Media Questions Contact:Tracey Paleo: awards@ladramacriticscircle.comOr: gia@giamedia3.com

