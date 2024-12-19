MPD Investigating Stanton Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at approximately 6:43 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a residential building in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Terrell Oliver, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24195872

