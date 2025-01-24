Driftwood Construction LLC Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Aware

SAINT SIMONS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driftwood Construction LLC, a trusted name in construction and remodeling, is proud to announce its 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, an honor determined by customer votes at Gbj.com. This recognition celebrates the company’s dedication to quality craftsmanship and its strong connection with the community it serves.“We’re deeply humbled by this recognition,” says Wes Hooks, owner of Driftwood Construction. “The Best of Georgia Regional Award isn’t just about our work—it’s about the people who believe in what we do. Every vote feels like a handshake, a ‘thank you,’ and an encouragement to keep pushing forward.”As a fully licensed General Contractor in Georgia and Florida, Driftwood Construction specializes in a variety of services, including new home builds, additions, renovations, tenant infill projects, and even light repairs. Whether it’s transforming a kitchen, building a dream home, or tackling a honey-do list, Driftwood Construction approaches every project with the same care, precision, and attention to detail.Known for its ability to take the stress out of building and remodeling, Driftwood Construction expertly handles bureaucratic requirements, coordinates with subcontractors, and ensures projects are completed on time and within budget. This reliability and adaptability has earned them the trust of families and businesses alike.The Best of Georgia Awards are a prestigious recognition of businesses that go above and beyond—not only in delivering exceptional products and services but also in making a meaningful community impact. Driftwood Construction’s award underscores their dedication to listening to clients and crafting solutions tailored to their needs. Whether helping a family realize their dream home or supporting a business expansion, Driftwood ensures every project feels personal and purposeful.For Driftwood Construction, this award is more than a milestone—it’s a motivator to continue building with integrity and excellence. It’s evidence of the relationships they’ve nurtured, the homes they’ve transformed, and the lives they’ve touched through their work.

