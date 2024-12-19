Submit Release
Transportation options to be planned following Red Bridge fire

CANADA, December 19 - The Province is issuing a request for qualifications (RFQ) to guide transportation planning options after the loss of the Red Bridge.

On Sept. 19, 2024, a fire destroyed the Red Bridge, causing traffic disruptions with the loss of the direct connection between the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc (TTeS) lands and downtown Kamloops. Built in 1936, the bridge was a narrow, load-restricted structure for passenger vehicles and pedestrians, measuring 2.7 metres wide compared to the standard lane width of 3.5 metres.

“The Red Bridge was an important part of Kamloops’ transportation needs,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “By working closely with the community, we will develop a plan that reflects their priorities and provides safer, more sustainable connections for everyone.”

The Province is working with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops to ensure plans reflect the community’s needs while honouring the cultural significance of the site. The RFQ work will guide the assessment of potential options and recommendations to ensure that traffic flow, multi-modal connectivity and safety are effectively supported in the region.

Cleanup of the damaged structure will continue through the winter, with environmental experts ensuring the work is done safely and responsibly.

By working closely with community partners, the Province is committed to creating a transportation network that serves Kamloops well into the future.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/kamloopsredbridge

