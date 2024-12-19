California joins other states in committing to new Biden-Harris target to slash pollution and create jobs
As we have for decades, California will do our part to cut pollution and clean our air – no matter who is in the White House.
We’re proud to join the Biden-Harris Administration and red and blue states across the nation committed to cutting pollution and future-proofing our economy.
Governor Gavin Newsom
