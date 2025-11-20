Governor Newsom honors fallen Alhambra Police Department Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Alhambra Police Officer Alec Sanders:

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Sanders. His exemplary service and unwavering courage reflect the highest ideals of public duty. May we continue to honor his life with profound gratitude; never forgetting his ultimate sacrifice.”

On November 20, Officer Sanders was critically injured in a crash caused by an individual attempting to flee officers. He was transported to a local hospital where, despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.



Officer Sanders, 28, joined the Alhambra Police Department eight months ago after serving with the Long Beach Police Department.

He is survived by his parents, three siblings, and fiancé.

In honor of Officer Sanders, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will remain at half-staff.