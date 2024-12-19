MEG LLC Appoints new EVP of Administration

Dr. Kelly Lancaster, SVP of Administration MEG LLC Logo

Dr. Kelly Lancaster is appointed as the new MEG LLC EVP of Administration

I see a strong future for MEG and the diversification efforts at MEG are innovative and I’m excited to play my role in ensuring, that the strong culture the organization has will continue.” — Dr. Kelly Lancaster

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEG Appoints new EVP of AdministrationMadison Education Group (MEG) and the Madison School of ProfessionalDevelopment are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kelly Lancaster as the Executive Vice President of Administration. Dr. Lancaster joins the ranks of a growing team and an organization that is quickly diversifying and expanding. MEG has announced several new additions to their executive team in recent months. Learn more about MEG’s recent press releases: https://meg-spd.com/blogs/press-releases Dr. Lancaster brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role with MEG. Lancaster holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and has worked in the higher education industry for over a decade. Of his philosophies on administration and human resources, Lancaster said he “believes that engaging all stakeholders in the right way will create a purposeful and meaningful culture that can truly define a company throughout its lifecycle.”Lancaster emphasized that committing himself to this philosophy has helped him lead effective teams and organization and to attain the highest levels of certification in the Human Resources arena including the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and IPMA-HR Senior Certified Professional (IPMA-SCP).Dr. Lancaster added that “experience in creating the HR infrastructure for two startup companies usingSix Sigma and Lean techniques has reinforced my philosophy of embracing change by improving an organization through its people.” He expressed great excitement in bringing his experiences, his skills and knowledge, and his philosophies to MEG.“I see a strong future for MEG,” Lancaster said. “The diversification efforts at MEG are innovative and I’m excited to play my role in ensuring, along with the growth of the company, that the strong culture the organization currently has continued in its positive growth arc.”Lancaster will oversee many operational and administrative divisions at MEG including financial management, human resources, environmental and sustainability management, and branding and marketing.To learn more about the MEG and the Madison School of Professional Development, visit: https://meg-spd.com/

