New 2025-2027 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklets now available

Idaho Fish and Game's 2025-2027 Fishing Seasons and Rules are available digitally on our website and in printed booklets at Fish and Game regional offices and most license vendors. The new seasons and rules take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Remember, you can share your love of the outdoors by buying an Idaho resident hunting license, fishing license, or Sportsman’s Package for friends and family this holiday season. 2025 licenses are now on sale.