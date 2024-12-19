SDDOT Seeks Public Input on 278th Street Corridor Study in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

Contact:

Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-3281

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – On Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house to discuss and receive public input on the 278th Street Corridor Study in the Sioux Falls area. The public meeting open house is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. (CT) at the Performing Arts Center (800 N. Main St.) in Canton. The public meeting will include a short presentation at 6:15 p.m.; as well as the opportunity for one-on-one discussions with the study team.

This corridor study includes 278th Street from S.D. Highway 115 to S.D. Highway 11 in Lincoln County. The study will expand upon previous studies to update traffic forecasts and develop recommendations to modify the existing road to meet projected future traffic growth. The SDDOT is working to identify transportation needs throughout the area due to projected general traffic growth and traffic generated by the planned South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) men’s correctional facility in the study area. This study will include a review of existing and projected traffic data, various build options, and preliminary environmental considerations.

The purpose of the public meeting is to gather public input on transportation-related issues and needs within the study area and on preliminary concept options for the 278th Street corridor. This information will help the study team develop recommendations for 278th Street corridor modifications. For those unable to attend the in-person public meeting, or desire additional details, information about the 278th Street Corridor Study will be available on the study website at https://www.278thstreetstudy.com in advance of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, and may be submitted at the public meeting open house, through the study website, or directly to one of the study contacts. Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For further information regarding this study, please contact Steve Gramm with the SDDOT (Steve.Gramm@state.sd.us) or Jon Wiegand with HDR Engineering (Jonathan.Wiegand@hdrinc.com).

