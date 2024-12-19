Submit Release
Footsteps2Brilliance Named 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award Winner

The American Consortium for Equity in Education announced that Footsteps2Brilliance was named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity Impact Award.

We are honored to receive the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Family Engagement Solution category.”
— Penny Reinart, Chief Impact Officer
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Consortium for Equity in Education today announced that Footsteps2Brilliance was named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Family Engagement Solution category. The Industry Impact Awards honor the PreK-20 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose proven results have advanced educational equity and access for learners. Overall, there were 44 winners named in 29 unique categories.

“Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students,” said Maia Appleby, communications and editorial director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “It’s a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next.”

Nominees for the Industry Impact Awards were asked to provide information about their relevant work supporting equity and access, evidence of their impact, testimonials, and supporting materials. This was the third year of the Excellence in Equity Awards and the first year of the dedicated Industry Impact Awards program. Upcoming awards will include the Excellence in Equity Awards for Educators and Industry Innovation Awards, both in the winter and spring of 2025.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Family Engagement Solution category," said Penny Reinart, Chief Impact Officer of Footsteps2Brilliance. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering families and educators with the tools they need to create equitable learning opportunities for all students. At Footsteps2Brilliance, we believe that when families are engaged, students thrive, and this award inspires us to continue our mission to close the literacy gap and ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

ABOUT YOUR ORGANIZATION
Footsteps2Brilliance is a breakthrough literacy company. Our intervention-focused, bilingual content uses the latest cognitive research to create effective and joyful learning experiences to advance learning for all students. More at https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards
The annual Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.

