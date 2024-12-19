Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation Announces Historic Second Catalyst Research Grant Cycle in 2024

$50,000 Grant Awarded to Dr. Andrew Lowy for Groundbreaking Research on Mucinous Appendix Cancer

This milestone is a testament to our community's dedication to finding a cure for appendix cancer. The incredible support from our donors and advocates has made this groundbreaking research possible” — Deborah Shelton, ACPMP Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) is pleased to announce a historic achievement: the launch of a second Catalyst Research Grant cycle within the same year, culminating in the funding of a third $50,000 research grant in 2024. This unprecedented milestone underscores our commitment to advancing groundbreaking research in the fight against appendix cancer.

Congratulations to Dr. Andrew Lowy from UC San Diego, who was awarded this grant to support his innovative research, Exploring Novel CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Combinations for Mucinous Appendix Cancer. In a recently published study funded by the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP), Dr. Lowy's lab revealed that the breast cancer drug palbociclib significantly controlled mucinous appendix cancer growth in most patients whose tumors recurred after cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC or progressed following chemotherapy. Building on these promising findings, Dr. Lowy's team will now explore whether combining palbociclib with chemotherapy or novel KRAS-targeting drugs can destroy mucinous appendix cancer cells more effectively.

"This milestone is a testament to our community's dedication to finding a cure for appendix cancer," said Deborah Shelton, Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) Executive Director, "The incredible support from our donors and advocates has made this groundbreaking research possible." This second grant cycle reflects the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation's (ACPMP) unwavering commitment to supporting cutting-edge research and fostering innovative solutions to combat appendix cancer.

About the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation:

The Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP) is dedicated to improving all PMP, appendix cancer and PSM patients' odds against this disease by keeping physicians and patients well informed, and supporting research that will improve curability for all who have PMP, appendix cancer and other peritoneal surface malignancies.

Visit www.acpmp.org for more information about the Catalyst Research Grant program and how you can support our mission.

