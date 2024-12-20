BNMC and ECD Partner to Build Mustang RestoMods

Brand New Muscle Car Logo Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod MotorTrend TV Logo

Brand New Muscle Car is proud to announce it has partnered with ECD Auto Design to create the first classic Mustang assembly line since Ford in the 1960s

My dream from the beginning was for Brand New Muscle Car to become a muscle car factory and have an honest to goodness assembly line. I can’t wait to see what ECD and our customers create together.” — Brand New Muscle Car Founder David Miller

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand New Muscle Car of Tulsa, Oklahoma is proud to announce that it has partnered with ECD Auto Design of Kissimmee, Florida to create the world’s first classic Mustang assembly line since Ford Motor Company back in the 1960s. Only ECD offers customers over 2 million possible design, option and feature combinations, on time and on budget guaranteed, supercar quality and OEM level safety, and a 2-year nationwide bumper-to-bumper 50,000 mile warranty on custom classic builds. This incredible product offering is only possible due ECD’s amazing resources with a 100,000 sq ft production facility, 80 talented technicians, over 10 years’ experience and $30 million in gross annual revenues, publicly traded NASDAQ company under ECDA, and much more.“Brand New Muscle Car is the original scratch muscle car builder and my dream from the very beginning was for BNMC to become a muscle car factory and have an honest to goodness assembly line. I wasn’t sure how or when or if this dream was even possible but ECD Auto Design has made it a reality. I couldn’t more excited to join forces with ECD and help them dominate the new body classic American vehicle build market. There’s nothing like ECD’s production resources anywhere in the world. Trust me. I know. I’ve been building Mustangs, Camaros, Broncos and other classics from scratch since day one. I can’t wait to see what ECD and our customers create together,” explained Brand New Muscle Car’s Founder David Miller.Brand New Muscle Car has been building RestoMods since before the term was popular or common place. BNMC was built around the idea of building yesterday’s dream cars today, which has always implied making them better than they were back in the day. BNMC builds look old but drive new and have always included modern and better drivetrains, suspensions, brakes, power, electronics and essential things like fuel injection and air conditioning. Brand New Muscle Cars are completely custom, customer designed, one-off vehicles with classic style with new car drivability because every nut and bolt is brand new. Each customer-designed BNMC build is completely unique in the world, one of one. That’s what’s cool about a BNMC build.Brand New Muscle Car, the original scratch muscle car builder, and it’s popular weekly TV show returns to televisions nationwide in the U.S. on MotorTrend TV and in Canada on REV’N Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. EST starting October 6th running through December 29th this fall. This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod from the ground up start to finish over the course of 13 half hour episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang in 2024.The RestoMod being built this season of Brand New Muscle Car’s MotorTrend TV show is an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback featuring a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Windsor engine, TREMEC 6-Speed manual transmission, IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC brakes, BNMC instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom “scorched apple” candy paint job. The finished car was also featured at SEMA 2024 in the ION Classic booth #24691 of Central Hall from November 5th to 8th and at Gaudin Ford’s annual Cruise-In Car Show on Saturday November 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler’s, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.This post sponsored by American Muscle / TURN 5 / Eckler’s. www.americanmuscle.com About American MuscleFounded in early 2003, AmericanMuscle.com is well established as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. Catering to the needs of Mustang and Muscle Car enthusiasts alike, we sell the hottest products at the best prices you can find. Our sales techs offer top-notch customer service and expert knowledge. Constantly working to expand our reach, AmericanMuscle.com products have repeatedly been profiled in magazines like Modified Mustangs, Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords, 5.0 Mustang & Super Fords, and Mustang Enthusiast. Keep an eye out for our advertisements in those publications, as well as many other Mustang aficionado magazines. Copyright © 2024 Turn 5 / American Muscle / Eckler’sAbout Brand New Muscle CarIf having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you’ve found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We’ll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films – www.brandnewmusclecar.tv About ECD Auto DesignECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com

