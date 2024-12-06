Brand New Muscle Car Mustang RestoMod from MotorTrend's Hit TV Show

Brand New Muscle Car Logo Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod MotorTrend TV Logo

A restoration modification or RestoMod is a classic vehicle that looks like an original classic but drives and functions more like a modern, late model car.

Brand New Muscle Car has been building RestoMods since before the term was popular or common place. Our whole business is building yesterday’s dream cars today, better than they were back in the day.” — David Miller, Founder of Brand New Muscle Car

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand New Muscle Car of Tulsa, Oklahoma has been building all-new, all-metal classic American cars and trucks from scratch with all new parts, original year title and VIN, and your choice of features, options and upgrades since the moment new classic body shells became available back in 2005. We’ve been in the auto restoration business since 1987. Brand New Muscle Car is “the Original Scratch Muscle Car Builder…” BNMC builds look old but drive new especially when customers decide to take advantage of modern late model technology in their custom design and build specifications. These are the most popular brand new muscle cars and are referred to as “restoration modifications” or more commonly as “RestoMods” in the classic automotive world.A restoration modification or RestoMod is a classic vehicle that has been restored or in this case resto-built to look like an original classic but drive and function more like a modern, late model car thanks to decades of improvements that can be incorporated into the build process and vehicle. The most popular RestoMod areas are engine, transmission, fuel injection, air conditioning, suspension, steering, shocks, brakes, power accessories, electronics, gauges, interior, seating, materials, and audio/video.“Brand New Muscle Car has been building RestoMods since before the term was popular or common place. Our whole business is built around the idea of building yesterday’s dream cars today, which has always implied making them better than they were back in the day. BNMC builds look old but drive new. We’ve always said that. Our builds have always included modern and better drivetrains, suspensions, brakes, power, electronics and essential things like fuel injection and air conditioning. That’s what people want, classic style with new car drivability. And every nut and bolt new. And they get to completely design it top to bottom. These are custom, one-off builds. No one in the world has a car like the ones we build for our customers. No one. That’s what’s cool about them. We love it.” exclaimed David Miller, Founder of Brand New Muscle Car.The RestoMod being built this season of Brand New Muscle Car’s MotorTrend TV show is an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback featuring a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Windsor engine, TREMEC 6-Speed manual transmission, IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC brakes, BNMC instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom “scorched apple” candy paint job. The finished car was also featured at SEMA 2024 in the ION Classic booth #24691 of Central Hall from November 5th to 8th and at Gaudin Ford’s annual Cruise In Car Show on Saturday November 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.Brand New Muscle Car, the original scratch muscle car builder, and it’s popular weekly TV show returns to televisions nationwide in the U.S. on MotorTrend TV and in Canada on REV’N Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. EST starting October 6th running through December 29th this fall. This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod from the ground up start to finish over the course of 13 half hour episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang in 2024.Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler’s, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.This post sponsored by American Muscle / TURN 5 / Eckler’s. www.americanmuscle.com About American MuscleFounded in early 2003, AmericanMuscle.com is well established as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. Catering to the needs of Mustang and Muscle Car enthusiasts alike, we sell the hottest products at the best prices you can find. Our sales techs offer top-notch customer service and expert knowledge. Constantly working to expand our reach, AmericanMuscle.com products have repeatedly been profiled in magazines like Modified Mustangs, Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords, 5.0 Mustang & Super Fords, and Mustang Enthusiast. Keep an eye out for our advertisements in those publications, as well as many other Mustang aficionado magazines. Copyright © 2024 Turn 5 / American Muscle / Eckler’sAbout Brand New Muscle CarIf having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you’ve found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We’ll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films – www.brandnewmusclecar.tv About ECD Auto DesignECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com

