Meet Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod Team

Brand New Muscle Car is pleased to be featured on the cover of Total Prestige magazine including an extensive interview with Founder David W. Miller II

I have been in the classic restoration business for decades. As soon as all-new, all-metal body shells became available in 2005 I knew immediately that we should be building whole cars from scratch.” — Brand New Muscle Car Founder, David W. Miller II

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand New Muscle Car is pleased to be featured on the cover of Total Prestige magazine including an extensive interview with Founder David W. Miller II. The article outlines the fascinating history of the custom car builder headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and highlights the amazing talent and success of its team over the years. Company management consists of the President, David Miller, Paint Manager Dustin Jeffries, Parts Manager Jerrad Baker, Shop Manager Brandon Harris, and Mechanical Manager Richard Morgan. All of whom are featured in the MotorTrend TV custom car build television series Brand New Muscle Car which is airing on Sunday mornings this fall nationwide and in Canada on REV’N. The popular Brand New Muscle Car television show started on the Velocity Channel with BNMC: YenkoCamaro back in 2018, then BNMC: Classic Bronco in 2019, and returns to MotorTrend TV for another 13 episodes in 2024 with Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod.As David Miller explains in the article, “My team and I have been in the classic auto restoration hobby and business for decades in the traditional sense. That is still our core business to this day. Back in December of 2005 Hot Rod magazine did a cover story on a sheet metal parts company in California called Dynacorn that had a new and crazy idea to weld all their parts together and sell whole 1969 Chevrolet Camaro bodies. And they got GM to license the all-new, all-metal body shell to legally make it a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. My mind was blown. I immediately got that this would completely change the classic car restoration and build business forever. All the other parts had been available for years. Now a shop like us could build a 1969 Camaro completely from scratch with all new parts and the customer’s choice of 30 years’ worth of upgrades, improvements and modifications. Imagine it, a brand new 1969 Camaro in 2005! It was incredible. The car would be a time machine. Like going back in the time and going to the Chevrolet dealership and ordering a 1969 Camaro all new. Crazy cool! This was the first of many new body shells to come from Dynacorn over time, other models, other makes, other years. Wow, wow, wow.That night I couldn’t sleep I was so excited. I woke up early that next morning with what I thought was the perfect name for our new business division, Brand New Muscle Car. Turns out I was right. To this day Brand New Muscle Car, aka BNMC, is the most recognized name in the scratch muscle car build business. Years later during one of our TV build shows the MotorTrend TV host Dave Dobson said, “Brand New Muscle Car is THE ORIGINAL scratch muscle car builder…” Which is true. We loved it and still use that as one of our marketing taglines today.The funny thing about my idea to build whole classic American muscle cars from scratch was…”Read the complete article at https://www.totalprestigemagazine.com/ david-w-miller-founder-of-brand-new-muscle-car/This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new, all-metal 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod being built this season features a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Ford Windsor engine, TREMEC 6-Speed manual transmission, Chassisworks IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC Wilwood brakes, BNMC Classic Instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom “scorched apple” candy paint job.Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler’s, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.This post sponsored by American Muscle / TURN 5 / Eckler’s. www.americanmuscle.com About American MuscleFounded in early 2003, AmericanMuscle.com is well established as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. Catering to the needs of Mustang and Muscle Car enthusiasts alike, we sell the hottest products at the best prices you can find. Our sales techs offer top-notch customer service and expert knowledge. Constantly working to expand our reach, AmericanMuscle.com products have repeatedly been profiled in magazines like Modified Mustangs, Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords, 5.0 Mustang & Super Fords, and Mustang Enthusiast. Keep an eye out for our advertisements in those publications, as well as many other Mustang aficionado magazines. Copyright © 2024 Turn 5 / American Muscle / Eckler’sAbout Brand New Muscle CarIf having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you’ve found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We’ll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films – www.brandnewmusclecar.tv About ECD Auto DesignECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com

