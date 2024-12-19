ModeOne Solidifies Market Position as Leading Remote Mobile Data Collection Provider

In 2024, the company experienced record customer growth and significant product launches

ModeOne has been successful in delivering technology that our customers can’t find elsewhere, becoming the go-to solution for clients needing fast, defensible, and secure smartphone data collection.” — Matt Rasmussen, CEO of ModeOne

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies Inc. , the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, announced that 2024 was another year of record success, further solidifying the company’s position in the market. ModeOne’s continuous innovation and product launches, combined with a surge in customer growth and new hires, have been pivotal to this success.In the past twelve months, ModeOne saw a 175% increase in new customers, driven by its proven track record and unique technology solving the big challenges in today’s legal market. New sales increased across all market segments with the largest growth within its Litigation Service Provider base, and the company saw an average increase of 500% in software license renewals.To stay focused on client demands and continue to increase its rapidly growing market cap, ModeOne doubled its headcount in 2024 with plans to double again within the next 12-months.“ModeOne has been successful in delivering technology that our customers can’t find elsewhere, becoming the go-to solution for clients needing fast, defensible, and secure smartphone data collection,” said Matt Rasmussen, CEO of ModeOne. “Our growth this year has been a testament to our clients’ faith in ModeOne’s ability to deliver on today’s challenges, and staying ahead of tomorrow’s problems as we launch forward into a strong 2025.”Key 2024 Highlights:--Global Expansion: In July, ModeOne expanded its services into the United Kingdom via the formation of a UK-based cloud infrastructure, signifying the company’s long-term commitment to its clients and market demand for the ModeOne solution at a global level.-- ModeOne released the following major product updates in 2024 o Immediate Support for Android 15o Day-One Support and Full Compatibility for iPhone 16 and iOS 18o Industry-First Participant Filtering Featureo Relativity Integration Application--Expansion of Team: Ryan Bosselman joined ModeOne as Chief Operating Officer in April, rounding out ModeOne’s executive leadership team. ModeOne also doubled its development and sales teams and plans to do the same in 2025.--Awards and Certificationso Named “LegalTech Startup of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for its highly defensible, patented SaaS framework that enables fully remote mobile data collection with precise targeting capabilities.o Achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, one of the most rigorous benchmarks for establishing and maintaining an information security management system, reinforcing the company’s dedication to providing secure and reliable services to clients.Customers have this to say about working with ModeOne:o James Kelshaw, President of Forensic Technology and Consulting at TransPerfect: “In today’s demanding business climate, most clients aren’t able to be without their phones throughout time-intensive and involved data collection procedures. ModeOne facilitates a more efficient and less intrusive data collection workflow, while streamlining the collection and review of pertinent data types from mobile devices.”o Andy Tugan, Attorney at Koley Jessen: “ModeOne played a critical role in the success of a recent litigation matter handled by Koley Jessen. Their remote smartphone data collection framework allowed our team to meet an aggressive deadline for data production from over 60 custodians spread across multiple states. ModeOne’s innovative approach not only delivered results within the required timeframe, but also significantly reduced costs compared to traditional methods. The professionalism and efficiency of the ModeOne team have set a new standard for data collection in litigation, and I highly recommend their services.”In 2025, ModeOne will continue its growth trajectory and commitment to innovation with expansions into the compliance, incident response and eDiscovery markets, along with launching new features that no other competing data collection solution currently offers.For more information about ModeOne, visit www.modeone.io ###About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, truly remote mobile data collection solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes – with global reach and same-day delivery. Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data collection solution that doesn’t require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

