Release Date: December 11, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of New State Route 58 Bridge in St. Lawrence County New Single-Span Bridge Over Chippewa Creek Enhances Safety and Resiliency New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $2.3 million project that replaced the State Route 58 bridge over Chippewa Creek in the Town of Morristown, St. Lawrence County. The new, single-span bridge will enhance safety and improve resiliency along a popular travel route for outdoor enthusiasts looking to reach the region’s many recreational attractions, including Black Lake and the St. Lawrence River. The new bridge also has 5-feet-wide shoulders to provide additional room for cyclists and pedestrians. “By investing in roads and bridges we are investing in the health and economic well-being of our local communities,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This new bridge along State Route 58 will help ensure continued access to some of the North Country’s most popular fishing spots and other recreational destinations, which will fuel tourism and increased economic activity for the entire region.” The project replaced an aging, jack-arch structure that was built in 1928 and featured curved steel sheets of corrugated metal encased in concrete superstructure, with a 50-foot-long, galvanized steel, multi-girder bridge that will provide a smoother ride and increased resiliency against severe weather. The new structure’s galvanized steel girders will also increase the longevity of the bridge and reduce long-term maintenance costs. The bridge is located along State Route 58 near County Route 2 (Gilmour Road) and Yankee Street Road. Senator Mark Walczyk said, "Investing in our roads and bridges is more than just an infrastructure upgrade—it's a vital step that supports local businesses and creates jobs. By ensuring that our roadways and bridges are safe and efficient, we are laying the groundwork for a thriving economy that benefits everyone in our community that drives our region forward." Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “Today’s announcement represents a significant investment in the safety, accessibility, and longevity of our infrastructure. The completion of the new State Route 58 bridge will not only ensure safer travel for residents and visitors but also bolster the local economy by enhancing access to the North Country’s treasured recreational destinations. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to improving our state’s infrastructure, and to Commissioner Dominguez and her team for delivering this vital project for our community.”

