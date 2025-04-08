Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: April 08, 2025 New York State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $3.8 Million Bridge Replacement Along State Route 22 in Washington County New Span Over White Creek Will Enhance Safety and Mobility for Drivers, Cyclists and Pedestrians Along New York’s Longest North-South Route New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $3.8 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 22 over White Creek in the Town of White Creek, Washington County. The project will enhance safety and improve mobility along an important travel route that provides access to the beautiful Adirondack Region and is a vital conduit for the flow of agricultural products from the area. State Route 22 is the longest north-south state route in New York, stretching along the eastern border from New York City to Clinton County, near the Canadian border. “Infrastructure projects like this one in Washington County help keep our communities connected and our economy growing,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This new bridge over White Creek is a vital travel route to the scenic Adirondack Region and at DOT we are focused on making sure our infrastructure is resilient, reliable and ready to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, allowing people to safely access the beauty of the Adirondacks and all it has to offer for years to come.” The project will replace the existing, 98-year-old structure that serves approximately 5,000 vehicles a day with a modern, single-span, steel girder bridge that will be higher and longer than the original span, improving resiliency against severe weather events and minimizing impacts to the White Creek’s ecosystem. Shoulder widths will be doubled from four to eight feet on each side, enhancing safety for pedestrians and cyclists. During construction, the bridge will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by temporary signals. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2025. Town of White Creek Supervisor Lance Allen Wang said, “The State Route 22 corridor is critical to mobility and commerce in White Creek. We appreciate NYSDOT’s attention to maintaining our vital bridges.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ##

