Release Date: April 11, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $3.4 Million Bridge Replacement Project Along State Route 250 in Monroe County New Span Over Thomas Creek in Village of Fairport Will Enhance Safety and Improve Resiliency New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $3.4 million bridge replacement project along State Route 250 (North Main Street) in the Village of Fairport, Monroe County. State Route 250, located just north of the recently rehabilitated Fairport Lift Bridge, is the main corridor through this historic, canal Village. “The Village of Fairport is a jewel of the Finger Lakes region, with hundreds of thriving small businesses and residents who love the charm of the village vibe,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project on State Route 250 will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, paving the way for a safer and more vibrant community, just as we did with the historic Fairport Lift Bridge rehabilitation a few years ago.” The project will replace the existing structure, built in 1934, that runs under Main Street and carries State Route 250 over Thomas Creek and through the center of Fairport. As part of the project, new sidewalks will be installed along with ADA compliant curb ramps. The public is advised that the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge beginning April 14, for approximately four months. During the closure, a signed detour will be in place utilizing Whitney Road, Turk Hill Road, and Ayrault Road. Throughout construction, a pedestrian walkway will remain open on the east side of Main Street and access to all businesses will be maintained. Additionally, during the bridge replacement, the Village of Fairport will be undertaking a Federal Streetscape Project on Main Street which will include new sidewalks, signage, lighting, and trees. Representative Joe Morelle said, “Ensuring safe travel on our roads has always been a top priority and this $3.4 million investment to upgrade aging infrastructure is a vital step forward. I’m grateful to NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez for championing Rochester-based projects and look forward to our continued partnership.” State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Investing in our transportation infrastructure improves the everyday lives of our residents by enhancing mobility, safety, and access in Monroe County. I am proud of the strides we are making in New York State to revitalize our infrastructure and invest in the Greater Rochester community to help families, workers, and businesses in this region thrive.” Village of Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz said, “The village is working diligently to replace its aging infrastructure. The replacement of this 90-years old bridge by NYSDOT will help maintain safety for walkers and drivers and protect the environment of Thomas Creek. We look forward to successful completion of this project.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

